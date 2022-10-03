Driver in court for running over motor and pillion rider

Isaac Obeng, a 32-year-old commercial bus (trotro) driver has been arraigned before the Ashiaman District Court for running over and killing a motor rider and his pillion rider.

Obeng, whose plea was not taken was charged with two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving, and negligently causing harm contrary to Section 72 of the criminal and other offenses, Act 1960, ACT 29.

The Court presided over by Mrs Elleanor Barners Botchway, a Circuit Court Judge sitting as an additional Magistrate in Ashaiman granted the accused bail in the sum of Gh₵500,000.00.

Inspector Saani Abdul-Fatawu, the prosecutor for the case told the court that Obeng, who resided at Katamanso-Kubekrom number two was in charge of a Hyundia H-100 bus with registration number GW 9322-16 on September 18, 2022.

The accused at about 1450 hours the Prosecutor said was headed towards Ashaiman.

He said Mr. Peter Dzokpe, the 27-year-old victim, was also in charge of a Haojue motorcycle with registration number M-21-GR 3251 with a pillion rider Mr. Henry Tsenku, 25-year-old on board riding towards the same direction.

He said the motor rider in a bid to dodge a pothole at a section of the Katamanso–Kubekrom number one road, close to level 400 spot, fell down with the pillion rider while the accused person’s vehicle which was following the motor suddenly ran over them.

Prosecution said that both the rider and pillion rider sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Tema General Hospital for treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival.

He noted that the bodies of the victims were subsequently deposited at the same Hospital for autopsy, adding that investigation was still ongoing.

The case was adjourned to October 24, 2022, for further investigation and Attorney General’s advice.