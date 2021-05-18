A 23-year-old driver, accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl at Nungua has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Yamoah pleaded not guilty for the charge of defilement and was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC 60,000 with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants earning not less than GHC 2,000.

The matter has been adjourned to June 2, for Case Management Conference.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was the mother of the victim who together with the accused reside at Teshie.

He said in the afternoon of April 30 this year, the complainant returned from town and was informed by one of her workers that the accused was caught having sex with the victim.

Inspector Atimbire said during interrogation, the victim confirmed the ordeal she had gone through, adding that it was Yamoah who lured her to it.

He said the complainant reported the incident to Nungua Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Police where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek treatment for the victim and full report was later submitted on the victim.

Prosecution said Yamoah was later arrested.