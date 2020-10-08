A driver, who robbed GHC80,000 from a gold buyer at Malta in Asankrangwa, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa circuit court.

Sampson Donkor, 41, was found guilty on the charge of robbery and sentenced accordingly by the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Adams Mumuni, said the complainant, Micheal Tomey is a gold buyer and manager of Pounds Golds company while the convict was formerly living at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

He said in July 2020, the convict visited his friend and accomplice, Kofi Razak, at Newtown, a suburb of Asankrangwa where they lived for the past two months.

They claimed to be engaging in illegal mining.

According to the prosecutor, on September 15, this year, at about 1930 hours, the complainant and two of his workers were in the office, when Donko and Razak entered the shop under the pretext of selling gold to them.

The prosecution said the two armed with locally manufactured pistols loaded with a cartridge in the process pulled the guns and managed to rob the complainant of his GHC80,000.00.

He said while Donkor and his accomplice were leaving the shop, the complainant mustered courage, jumped, and clinched both of them and they fell.

The complainant then shouted for help and with the aid of his workers and people around arrested Donkor with his pistol but Razak bolted with the cash.

The prosecutor said the convict was handed over to the Asankrangwa police together with the pistol and two live cartridges and a complaint was lodged.

Donkor was re-arrested and detained, and during interrogation, he admitted the offence and mentioned Kofi Razak as his counterpart, Detective Inspector Mumuni told the court.

He said the police were making efforts to apprehend Razak to face the law.