Driver jailed five years for stealing employer’s GH¢88,014

A 36-year-old driver who dishonestly appropriated GHC88, 014 belonging to his employer, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Adenta Circuit Court.

Michael Diabah was tasked by his employer to pay the money into bank accounts of customers that the company owed.

Diabah, however, used the money to purchase a parcel of land, household items and personal effects.

He pleaded guilty to the charged of stealing and was convicted on his own plea by the court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah.

The court under Section 147 of Act 30, ordered Diabah to pay to the victim (New Modern World Company Limited) GHC88,014.

“This shall be enforced as civil judgement,” the court ordered.

According to the court, the civil order for judgement was considered as a mitigating factor.

It further directed that the convict’s iPhone seized by the Police be returned to him.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, who held brief for Inspector Gloria Ayim, narrated that Ezekiel Adu Mensah, the complainant was an Account Officer residing at Santor, near Madina.

The prosecution said the convict resided at Adjei Kojo and that both the complainant and the convict were workers of the New Modern World Company Limited, a construction firm at East Legon, Accra.

It said on December 9, last year, at about 1000 hours, the complainant sent Diabah with the Company’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GT 1062-21 and cash of GHC 88,014 to deposit same into clients’ accounts in various banks.

The prosecution said Diabah failed to do as instructed and went into hiding.

According to the prosecution, during investigations, the vehicle was found parked at Cal Bank, East Legon branch, with its doors unlocked and ignition keys kept in at about 9:30 pm same day.

It said on January 4, this year, at about 1:00pm, Diabah was spotted at a drinking spot at Ashiaman by the complainant.

The prosecution said the complainant alerted the Police at East Legon, who liaised with the Police at Ashiaman Police Command and Diabah was arrested.

During a search in Diabah’s room, the prosecution, said an LG Home Theater, 14 kg Gas Cylinder, a blender, two set of aluminum pots, set of wine glasses, rice cooker, two pair of trousers, and cash in the sum of GHC240.00 were retrieved.

The prosecution said Diabah told the Police in his caution statement that he bought the above-mentioned items with the complainant’s money.

He stated that he also bought an iPhone for himself and a parcel of land at Kpone Katamanso valued at GHC 20,000.

Diabah, however, failed to produce documents covering the parcel of land or lead the Police to the one who sold the land to him.