A truck driver has been sentenced to three years in prison after he was found guilty of dumping nearly 10 tonnes of garbage on a busy expressway in Beijing’s Daxing District, a local court said Thursday.

The People’s Court of Daxing District heard that the driver, who was identified by surname as Fang only, dumped household and construction waste from his medium-sized dump truck on a bridge along the expressway on July 4, 2019.

It took professional equipment and personnel two hours to clean the affected area, measuring 30 meters long and four meters wide.

The Beijing Capital Highway Development Group Co., Ltd. spent more than 15,600 yuan (about 2,266 U.S. dollars) on the cleaning.

The court said the garbage dumped by Fang had posed a safety threat to the vehicles plying on the expressway, and thus, held him guilty of damaging traffic facilities.

The judgment was announced Wednesday.