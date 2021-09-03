Driver on GH¢100k bail for allegedly purchasing stolen mini bus

Isaac Adjatey Ashai, a driver who is accused of dishonestly receiving a Toyota Haice mini bus alleged to have been stolen, has appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court.

Ashai, charged with dishonestly receiving property namely Toyota Haice mini bus, has pleaded not guilty.

Accused told the court presided over by her Honour Sedinam Awo Balokah, that he bought the vehicle from one Red.

According to Ashai, the said Red sold the vehicle as scrap to him and since the vehicle said was not in good shape, he decided to repair and use same.

Accused said Red had told him that he needed money for his ailing wife so he (Ashai) gave him some money as part payment of the vehicle.

The court has admitted Ashai to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties who are to be known by the Police.

The court explained the bail condition was to compel accused to be coming to court when needed.

The case Investigator told the court that, when Ashai was admitted to Police Enquiry Bail, he reported only three times and stopped coming to the Police station, so the sureties were compelled by the Police to produce him.

The matter has been adjourned to October 19.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that Bonsu Tetteh Abednego is also a driver residing at Adentan.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said on February 23, this year complainant released his commercial vehicle with registration number GS 4349-Z and valued at GHC15,000 to one Ben currently at large to drive and render daily sales.

Prosecution said the complainant’s son one Aaron Bosso, a witness in this case was assigned as the driver’s mate in the said vehicle.

The Prosecutor said shortly after Ben and Bosso took over the vehicle, the complainant called Ben and Bosso to come back with the vehicle so he could fix the vehicle insurance sticker to the vehicle.

On their arrival at the complainant’s house, Bosso alighted and went into the house to pick up the insurance sticker.

Prosecution said Ben smartly drove the vehicle away, so when Bosso returned with the sticker, he could not trace the whereabouts of the vehicle.

The Prosecutor said Ben could also not be reached on his phone.

On February 25, this year, a report was made to the Police and on June 10, this year, the vehicle was retrieved from Ashai at Teshie, Accra.

Prosecution said Ashai was arrested and during investigations, he told the Police that a man whose name was given as Red was the one from whom he bought the vehicle.

The Prosecutor said Ashai could however not lead the Police to arrest Red.