Driver Who Impregnates His Under-aged Daughter Jailed 20years

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a taxi driver, Francis Fynn Aikins to 20 years imprisonment for having sex with his own daughter.

Fynn told the Police that he started having sex with his 16-year-old daughter in June 2021, after divorcing his wife (victim’s mother).

The victim became pregnant and gave birth prematurely. The baby however did not survive.

Charged with incest, Fynn pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail.

However, when the matter was called today (Tuesday March 29, 2022), Fynn changed his plea to guilty and the court convicted and sentenced him accordingly on his own plea.

Handing down the sentence, the court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann said it took into consideration the seriousness of the offence and the relationship between the victim and accused (that is father and daughter).

According to the court, its also considered the trauma the victim had gone through, the victim’s age and revulsion felt by the law-abiding citizens.

The Court commended the Administrator of LEKMA Hospital (Mr Charles Banafo) for reporting the matter to the Police.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that the complainant was the administrator of LEKMA Hospital, Teshie.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim is a student who has been living with her father at Nungua, Accra.

Prosecution said the accused has divorced the victim’s mother, but the victim still live with Aikins.

According to the Prosecution, Aikins has been having countless sexual intercourse with the victim and got her pregnant.

He said the victim’s pregnancy developed complications and she was rushed to the LEKMA hospital where the victim disclosed that her father was responsible for her pregnancy.

Prosecution said the victim gave birth prematurely but lost the child.

According to prosecution, the hospital authorities then alerted the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and accused was arrested on February 28, 2022.

Prosecution said the victim was rescued and sent to a shelter.

The prosecution said a medical report form was issued to the victim and a full report was submitted on her to the Police.