Driver whose car hit NPP chairman in Assin-Breku granted bail

George Owusu, the driver of a Daewoo truck which crashed into a motorbike in Assin-Breku has been granted a police inquiry bail.

The accident, which occurred on Monday, June 12, involved the Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Abubakar Musah, who was said to be on the motorbike.

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility but later had to be airlifted to Accra for emergency attention.

The Central Regional Police Command, in a statement, urged the public to remain calm while the investigation into the incident continues.