Drivers advised to desist from speeding and reckless driving

Alhaji Omar Adam, the Chairman of Agona Swedru branch ‘7’ of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has advised drivers to desist from speeding and driving recklessly to save lives and property.

He urged drivers to adhere to the road signs and regulations and to put a stop to unnecessary overtaking.

Alhaji Adam, who gave the advice when he addressed drivers and their mates at Agona Swedru in the Central Region encouraged them to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before they embark on their journey.

“As a driver, you should always make sure your driving license and all other documents ranging from Insurance, Income tax, fire extinguisher, spare tyres and others are all intact to avoid being in conflict with the laws of the profession.

“Apart from that, drivers must dress neatly, show respect to passengers and must be mindful of the safety of other road users at all times.”

Alhaji Adam asked passengers to stop putting undue pressure on drivers to speed to reach their destination on time, saying; “such pressures were uncalled for, and they must cease to make their journey safe.”

He commended drivers of the Agona Swedru branch ‘7’ for their eight years accident-free record as they drive on the Mankessim-Swedru, Cape Coast-Swedru, Swedru-Takoradi and Swedru-Twifo-Praso roads.

The Chairman said; “This shows how mature and discipline you are with your profession,” and urged them to keep it up while calling on other drivers to emulate their shining example.

Alhaji Adam entreated passengers to board vehicles at approved lorry stations to avoid the loss of luggage and the paying of high lorry fares charged by floating drivers.