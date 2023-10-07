Kennedy Agyepong shares similar qualities and features of Alan – Songeh

Mr Francis Songeh, a Convener of Alan Supporters in Oti Region, has declared their support for Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful.

He said: “Ken has similar qualities and traits of Alan Kyerematen.”

The group declared its unflinching support for Mr Agyapong, adding that, “Ken believed in job creation likewise Alan.

“So, despite Alan’s breakaway from the NPP party, we’re still with the party and will support Ken to win the presidential primaries.”

Mr. Songeh said Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry spearheaded the 1D1F agenda, created Business Resource Centres across the country, and inaugurated automobile assembly plants, among others during his tenure of office and that Ken had the same traits.

“We still believe in NPP, when you look at the aspirants carefully, it is Ken, who stands tall among them,” he said.

Mr. Songeh, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, said job creation would solve youth unemployment and thus, boost Ghana’s economy; hence a candidate like Ken should be supported to win the presidential slot of the NPP.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected Mr. John Dramani Mahama, who comes from the North as their Flagbearer, so there was the need to vote for someone from the South to balance the equation and that any move to select from the North again for NPP would be disastrous.

Mr. Songeh, also an Assemblyman for Kponkpa/Asuboe Electoral Area in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, therefore, called on the delegates to the November 4 polls to convincingly vote for Ken to lead the Party in the 2024 Presidential poll.

The Convener of Alan Supporters said: “Breaking the 8 will be easy if Ken wins”, so all hands must be on deck to achieve that.”