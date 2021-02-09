Superintendent Marian Osei Adu, the Nsawam District Police Commander has cautioned drivers to avoid speeding and unnecessary overtaking to prevent the carnage on the road.

She said the loss of lives through road accidents were becoming too many and therefore there was the need for drivers to exercise restraint, while on the wheel and ensure that they observed the road signs.

Supt Adu gave the warning in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when she visited the accident scene at Akwamu, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region at the weekend where two Urvan passenger cars collided.

The accident claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman, while other 11 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries including; the drivers of the two cars were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment.

Supt Adu said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy and identification, while the Police continued with their investigations.