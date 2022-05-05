Drivers demonstration to hit Dompoase Assembly

Some aggrieved drivers from 17 driver unions in the Asokwa Municipality have threatened to embark on a demonstration against the Municipal Assembly.

According to the leadership of the unions, their decision is because of the failure of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly to dissolve a lorry station at the Kumasi High School junction and allow the drivers to join them at the Dompoase Junction terminal.

The assembly, as part of efforts to provide space for the reconstruction of the main Atonsu-Kuntanase road, had relocated the drivers to the newly constructed lorry terminal at the Dompoase Junction near Kyirapatre.

However, some lorry stations at the Kumasi High School junction had been left out in the relocation exercise and this, the aggrieved drivers considered as unfair treatment, since it was affecting their business in the new lorry terminal.

Mr Emmanuel Osei Kwabena, Secretary of the Atonsu branch of the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU), told newsmen in Kumasi that the lorry station at High School junction was formed by some group of drivers after they had been relocated to the new station at Dompoase Junction.

He said the aggrieved drivers had made several complaints to the Asokwa Municipal Assembly and they had failed to act.

The leadership of 17 driver unions in the area had given a one-week ultimatum to the Municipal Assembly to dissolve the station at Atonsu High School Junction else, they would embark on a massive demonstration against them.

Ms Loreta Amankwah, a student, said it was quite tedious to walk all the way to Dompoase Junction from high School Junction to board a vehicle to school, arguing that the station at the High School Junction must be maintained to help passengers in that area.

Mr Kwabena Akwanuasa Gyimah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokwa, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said the assembly would do everything possible to resolve the situation to ensure peace.