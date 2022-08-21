Drivers loading at unapproved terminals in Ho warned to relocate

Mr Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive in the Volta Region, has threatened to prosecute recalcitrant drivers who will flout the Assembly’s directives to relocate to their designated terminals.

He indicated the Assembly had decided to clear commercial drivers using unauthorised loading terminals in the Municipality, to quickly relocate to their designated terminals before Wednesday, August 24.

“Any commercial driver who will be found loading at unapproved locations in the Oxygen City after the Wednesday deadline would have his vehicle impounded with a spot fine or be prosecuted.”

Mr Bosson gave the warning at separate engagements with some drivers at the various unapproved loading terminals within the Ho Municipality during a health walk with some media practitioners and members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The exercise was part of activities earmarked for the maiden business exhibition event dubbed: ‘HO expo 2022’ and would commence from August 29 to September 11 at the Ho Jubilee Park.

Reverend Dr Bright Charis Adonai, Chief Executive of Adonai Estate Limited, who participated in the walk, expressed appreciation to the organisers of the event, and called on individuals and business owners to partner with the Assembly for accelerated growth and development.

The fair, which coincides with the annual Asogli ‘Teza’ Yam Festival, is also expected to see investors, business owners, and corporate bodies participating.

It would be on the theme: “Leveraging on Agri-Technology and Agri-Business to promote growth and development.”