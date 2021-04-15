arrested handcuffed

A 29-year-old driver’s mate who allegedly sneaked into a neighbour’s nine year old daughter’s room and defiled her, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Patrick Amoako, charged with Defilement, has pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann has admitted Amoako to bail in the sum of GHS60,000 with three sureties, two of the sureties are to be justified with landed property, pending the determination of the case.

The prosecution has been ordered to file its disclosures and witness statements they intend to rely on. They are to serve the accused and his lawyer with the documents filed.

The matter has been adjourned to April 27 for Case Management Conference.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a 36-year-old trader residing with her daughter who is the victim in the case. The prosecution said the accused person is a neighbour of the complainant.

DSP Boafo said on March 25, this year, at about 9:00 pm, Amoako sneaked into the room of the victim and forcibly had sex with her.

According to the prosecution, the victim aunt one Afua however entered the room and saw Amoako zipping up his trousers and she saw some discharges in the victim’s pants.

The victim’s aunty raised the alarm and Amoako sneaked into his room. The victim aunty however woke the victim up and took her to the father who saw some sperms in the victim’s pants.

The prosecution said Amoako confronted the accused but he denied the offence.

DSP Boafo said a report was made to the Police at Tesano DOVVSu and the victim was issued with a medical report form to seek medical care.

The complainant returned the medical form which had been endorsed by a medical practitioner and the accused was arrested.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

