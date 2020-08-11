A 29 year old driver’s mate who is accused of defiling a seven year old girl at Teshie has appeared before an Accra Circuit court.

Philip Osekre has pleaded not guilty to the charge of Defilement.

The court presided over Mrs Christina Cann admitted Osekre to bail in the sum of GHC60,000.00 with two sureties one to be justified.

He is to stay at least 50 meters away from the victim. Osekre is to reappear before the court on September 11. Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is the mother of the seven-year-old victim.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the complainant lives with victim and accused in the same house at Teshie.

Prosecution said on the July 22, this year, complainant sent victim to go and throw waste water away.

Prosecution said the complainant waited for a while and the victim was not forth coming.

The complainant, prosection said then tried to search for the victim and during the search, she spotted the accused person fondling the victim closed by his door.

She became suspicious hence took victim from accused’s grip to her room.

Complainant then questioned victim as to why accused was so clinched to her. It was there that the victim disclosed to complainant that on July 21, this year, the accused sent her on an errand and on her return, accused lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

Prosecution said Complainant on hearing that, took victim to the Nungua Police DOVVSU and lodged a complaint and a medical report form was issued to her.

Complainant took the victim to the hospital and she was treated and full report submitted. “Accused was later picked up by the Police,” Prosecution said.