A driver’s mate who sneaked into the room of a Pastor’s 13 year old daughter, fondled and attempted to rape her, has been sentenced to 36 weeks imprisonment.

Emmanuel Darko, 18, who was without legal representation, pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawful entry and indecent assault.

The Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann convicted Darko on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Darko, while being escorted to start his jail term, said he was going to change his ways and come out of prison a better man.

Darko said: “I know what to do.” The case investigator, who was handcuffing him, asked, “What are you going to do?”

Darko replied: “I am going to change my ways after I have come out of prison.”

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the “complainant (name withheld) is a pastor and victim’s father.”

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Darko resided at Ofankor Barrier in Accra.

On February 18, this year, at about 1:00am, the victim and her grandmother who is suffering from a stroke were sleeping in their room together with other siblings.

Darko sneaked into the room and stripped himself naked entered and attempted to have sex with the 13 year old victim.

The victim woke up and raised the alarm and Darko took his pair of shorts and bolted. The victim’s parents heard the shouts and came to the victim’s rescue.

The victim narrated her ordeal and mentioned Darko’s name to her parents.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said a report was made at the Ofankor Police Station. Darko was arrested and the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, Tesano for further investigations.

