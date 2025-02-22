Driver’s Mate Jailed Four Years for Ram Theft in Teshie

Cephas Okine, a 28-year-old driver’s assistant popularly known as “Shatta,” has been sentenced to four years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing a ram worth GH₵5,000 from a residential compound in Teshie.

The conviction follows Okine’s guilty plea to charges of unlawful entry and theft, marking his second offense within months.

Presiding Judge Samuel Bright Acquah delivered the verdict on Thursday, emphasizing the need for deterrence given Okine’s repeat offenses. Prosecuting Inspector Sheila Tetteh revealed that Okine had previously been convicted of theft in November 2024, after which a Teshie court ordered him to sign a two-year good behavior bond. However, he breached the agreement just three months later.

The latest incident occurred on February 16, 2025, when Okine scaled the walls of a gated home at Teshie Nungua Estate between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. and stole a ram purchased by IT engineer Richard Thompson for an upcoming event. Alert residents spotted Okine dragging the struggling animal through the neighborhood and swiftly apprehended him. A search uncovered a pair of scissors in his possession, which investigators believe he intended to use to subdue the ram.

Okine confessed to the crime during police interrogation, admitting he targeted the compound knowing the ram was kept there. Inspector Tetteh noted the theft not only disrupted Thompson’s plans but also reflected a pattern of criminal behavior. “The accused has shown disregard for the law and the court’s leniency,” she stated.

The case has sparked mixed reactions in Teshie, where petty theft remains a concern. While some residents applauded the sentence as a warning to repeat offenders, others questioned systemic issues driving such crimes. “Stealing a ram? It’s desperate, but jail time won’t fix why he’s stealing,” remarked a local shopkeeper.

For now, the ruling underscores Ghana’s judiciary’s hardening stance on recidivism. As Okine begins his term, the case serves as a stark reminder: breach trust once, and grace expires.