Road

A number of drivers in the Sunyani Municipality have complained about the slow pace of work on the Sunyani-Yawhima road rehabilitation project and appealed to the government to facilitate for its speedy completion.

According to the drivers, the project had caused a huge mess on the road, and feared the situation would worsen when the rains set-in.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kuotokrom, a suburb adjoining Yawhima in the Municipality, the drivers noted the road was one of the busiest linking the two regional capitals, Sunyani and Techiman, for the Bono and Bono East Regions.

Mr Enock Addai, spokesman for the Kuotokrom-Yawhima Taxi Drivers Union lauded government for the road rehabilitation project, but added because of the huge potholes developed and the side trenches created, it had become dangerous to ply on it at night.

“The several potholes developed on the road are damaging our vehicles. It is always difficult to drive when it rains”, he said and appealed to the government to expedite action for its completion.

Madam Akua Ataa, a trader at Kuotokrom, expressed concern about the telling effects of dust and air pollution, fearing that “our health is at risk and if the project is not completed timely, we the residents along the road might eventually be suffering from lung and heart diseases”.

The GNA gathered work on the two-year project was being executed by the Same Company Limited, an Accra-based road construction firm and during a visit to the project site, work on drainage systems at both sides of the road was steadily progressing.

Though the contractor was not on site, Mr Isaac Adjei-Mensah, his personal Assistant pleaded with motorists and residents to cooperate, saying the contract was being pre-financed by the company.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSixty-six MMDCE aspirants to face Committee in Western Region
Next articleEuropean Union inaugurates REACH Project Office in Wa
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here