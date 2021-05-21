A number of drivers in the Sunyani Municipality have complained about the slow pace of work on the Sunyani-Yawhima road rehabilitation project and appealed to the government to facilitate for its speedy completion.

According to the drivers, the project had caused a huge mess on the road, and feared the situation would worsen when the rains set-in.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kuotokrom, a suburb adjoining Yawhima in the Municipality, the drivers noted the road was one of the busiest linking the two regional capitals, Sunyani and Techiman, for the Bono and Bono East Regions.

Mr Enock Addai, spokesman for the Kuotokrom-Yawhima Taxi Drivers Union lauded government for the road rehabilitation project, but added because of the huge potholes developed and the side trenches created, it had become dangerous to ply on it at night.

“The several potholes developed on the road are damaging our vehicles. It is always difficult to drive when it rains”, he said and appealed to the government to expedite action for its completion.

Madam Akua Ataa, a trader at Kuotokrom, expressed concern about the telling effects of dust and air pollution, fearing that “our health is at risk and if the project is not completed timely, we the residents along the road might eventually be suffering from lung and heart diseases”.

The GNA gathered work on the two-year project was being executed by the Same Company Limited, an Accra-based road construction firm and during a visit to the project site, work on drainage systems at both sides of the road was steadily progressing.

Though the contractor was not on site, Mr Isaac Adjei-Mensah, his personal Assistant pleaded with motorists and residents to cooperate, saying the contract was being pre-financed by the company.