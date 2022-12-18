Drivers urged to observe road traffic regulations

Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has advised drivers not to drive under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.

This would ensure safety on the roads during the Christmas festivities.

Rev. Dr Kisseih, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, asked drivers to observe traffic rules and road signs to ensure an accident-free Christmas.

The First Vice President specifically asked them to avoid over speeding, overloading, and taking passengers at unauthorized places to prevent carnage on the roads.

Rev Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, also urged bookmen, station masters and overseers at the various lorry stations to ensure that discipline always prevailed.

He cautioned drivers against alcoholism, reminding them of the slogan ‘If You drive do not drink and if you drink do not drive.’

“The intake of alcohol, speeding and wrongful overtaking are some of the factors that cause road fatalities,” Rev Dr Kisseih added.

He appealed to the National Road Safety Authority to intensify its education on road traffic regulations to minimize accidents.