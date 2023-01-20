Drivers urged to restrict the use of handsets to control pedestrian knockdowns

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Stephen Tenkorang, Bono Regional Commander of the Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has advised pedestrians to restrict and avoid the use of handsets while crossing the road.

He said the uncontrolled use of mobile phones while using the road was contributing to rise in pedestrian knockdowns in the region, saying, “cases of pedestrian knockdowns are recording high figures, partly because of the unrestricted use of mobile phones while crossing the road”.

“It is dangerous and unacceptable to chat, browse or listen to music on the handset while crossing the road because users sometimes cannot notice approaching vehicles and that can lead to a disaster”, DSP Tenkorang told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.

He said the Department in the region recorded 14 pedestrian knockdowns in 2022 as against nine in 2021, and advised pedestrians to endeavour to observe road traffic regulations and signs.

DSP Tenkorang said road accidents in general reduced in the region in 2022 and commended drivers, saying the region recorded 132 road accidents and 72 deaths in 2022 as against 190 accidents and 88 deaths in 2021.

He said driver negligence remained the major factor contributing to road accidents in the region and therefore advised drivers to adhere to road traffic regulations and avoid speeding, drunk driving, and also do regular vehicle maintenance and renew their road worthy and insurance certificates.

DSP Tenkorang expressed concern about overloading of vehicles which contribute to vehicular breakdowns on the highways and thereby contribute to road crashes, saying the MTTD would deploy enough personnel to the various check points in the region to check vehicle loading.