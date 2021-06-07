Madam Lydia Ama Toku, the Tarkwa branch Manager of Priority Insurance Company Limited, has urged drivers to take personal insurance policies to assist them in difficult times.

she said the Government had made third party insurance policy compulsory because of the safety of passengers and property when accidents occurred.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Toku said with Priority Insurance Company Limited accident victims did not go through challenges before their compensation were paid.

She encouraged drivers to take their motor vehicle insurance policy seriously.

“We offer a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and customer-oriented insurance products designed to deliver effective covers for various needs of individuals, households, enterprises, businesses and corporate entities,” she said.

Madam Toku said their products covered many types of risks such as death, bodily injury, loss or damage to property, loss of earning, legal liabilities, burglary, engineering and construction risks.

“life is full of uncertainties and we want to be on the side of those that go through unfortunate events such as accident with its resultant negative consequences,” she said.