Drivers warned to desist from using vehicles meant for carrying goods to transport passengers

The Upper East Regional Police Command has cautioned drivers and riders to desist from using vehicles and tricycles meant for carrying goods to transport passengers within the region.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga by Assistant Superintendent of Police, David Fianko-Okyere, the Public Relations Officer, Upper East Regional Police Command, said the practice contravened the Road Traffic Regulations and posed danger to lives.

It, therefore, warned that the Police would, from April 6, 2022, embark on an operation to halt the use of cargo trucks, vehicles and tricycles commonly known as ‘Motorking’ meant for carrying goods, from transporting passengers in the region.

“This is in view of the Command’s observation that there is an emerging trend in the region where some people use goods-carrying trucks, vehicles and tricycles to transport passengers, which in most cases lead to road crashes and resulting in critical injury and fatality,” the statement said.

“It must be noted that apart from such exercise being dangerous to riders, drivers and passengers, the act is a complete violation of the RTR of 2012, Regulation 128 and anyone found to be engaged in such activity will be arrested and the means of transport impounded for prosecution.”

It said the Police had the mandate to protect lives and property and urged the travelling public within the region to use appropriate means of transport prescribed as passenger vehicles.

“Justification on arrest that occupants are travelling to church, mosque, graduation, farms or other social gatherings shall not be accepted,” the statement said.