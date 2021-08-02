Dromo Foundation, Ablekuma Youth Association undertakes clean-up exercises for Homowo

Dromo Foundation together with Martin Hayford Ministries and Ablekuma Youth Association have undertaken clean-up exercise at Ablekuma and its environs towards the celebration of Homowo Festival.

The exercise undertaken by the groups seeks to promote cleanliness in the Ablekuma community and its environs.

The clean-up exercise included weeding out overgrown weeds, sweeping of streets and corners, desilting of gutters, among others.

Mrs Naa Dromo Ollenu, CEO of Dromo Foundation, said they decided to bring the participants together to prepare the community for the celebration of the Homowo Festival through the activity.

“Cleanliness they say is next to Godliness, hence, we decided to do this communal exercise to make our community clean,” she added.

She said her foundation would be undertaking such activities very often to keep the community clean and safe.

Mrs Ollenu called on the Ga Central Assembly to provide dust bins at vantage points in the community for people to dispose off refuse in them.

Nii Amponsah, President of Ablekuma Youth Association, said sanitation was a challenge in the community that was why they partnered the foundation for the event.

Mr Amponsah said another challenge they faced in the community was youth unemployment, which had resulted in a lot of youth engaged in social vices.

He called on the Assembly to provide them with skills and apprenticeship training to enable the youth to gain competencies to be self-employed.

Mr Bernard Owusu-Ansah, Assembly Member for the area, commended the foundation for such an initiative, saying, he was happy that residents, especially the youth got engaged in the event.

He said poor sanitation was a challenge in the area, which was being addressed by the Ga Central Assembly.

He, however, said a major challenge they were facing in the community was the traffic lights which were not functioning and had resulted in accidents along the main road in the community.

Homowo Festival is a festival celebrated by the Ga people in the Greater Accra Region.

It is a festival celebrated to mark crop bumper harvest by the Gas and to usher in a new and fruitful farming season.

The festival would commence in the Ablekuma community on August, 14, 2021.