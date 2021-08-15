Drone technology training center launched in Botswana

A drone technology and training center has been launched in Gaborone, capital of Botswana.

While speaking at the launch of Drone Technology and Drone Training Center at Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) Friday, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said Botswana’s developmental objectives won’t be achieved without embracing technology.

Drones may be used in sectors such as agriculture, disaster relief, real estate and construction, law enforcement and boarder control, geographic mapping of inaccessible locations, delivery of essential medication in remote areas, as well as anti-poaching and wildlife conservation among many as one of the key drivers of the 4th industrial revolution initiatives.

Tsogwane said the partnership between BUAN and Drone Technology Center, a private company, marked a clear and deliberate public private partnership that reflects a commitment to invest in digital transformation. “Drone Technology launch fulfills our country’s objective as espoused in the National Vision 2036, Economic Recovery and Transformation Strategy to drive a knowledge-based economy.” Enditem