Drop Plastic Bags For Baskets For Environmental Sustainability

Producers of locally woven baskets are encouraging the populace to go back to the use of baskets for environmental sustainability.

They said the poor disposal of plastics was becoming an environmental concern and said it was time Ghanaians went back to their ‘first love.’

Madam Nyaamah Aduko, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on behalf of a group of basket weavers at the Art Center in Accra, said the use of baskets in homes would grow the local economy and protect the environment.

The engagement was in commemoration of the “Heritage Month.”

She said though the prices of locally woven baskets were slightly higher than plastics, the baskets were reliable and durable – lasting for about four years.

The Heritage Month is to encourage Ghanaians to patronise local products.

Madam Aduko said their main customers were foreign nationals.

The bags originally are made from elephant grass and are predominantly found in the Upper East Region. Apart from the round baskets, there are other products like babe courts, laundry baskets, flowerpot baskets, caps and offertory baskets, all made from the grass.

Mr John Kwaku Pobi, a dealer in “Kente,” a local fabric at the Arts Centre, said the “Kente” market was quite unpredictable with sales picking up occasionally.

He said sales of “Kente” scarfs went up for a week prior to the Independence Day celebration.