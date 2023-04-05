Drummer jailed five years for having sex with imbecile

A 22-year-old drummer has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for having carnal knowledge with a 16-year-old imbecile.

James Asamoah pleaded not guilty to the charge of carnal knowledge of a female imbecile.

The Court presided over by Justice Abena Amponsah Buansi, a High Court Judge, sitting with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court Judge, however found him guilty at the end of the trial.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekper said the complainant was a trader at Osu, Accra, with his 16-year-old medically certified imbecile.

Prosecution said Asamoah was a drummer at a church name withheld at Osu Kaklamadu.

It said the victim is a registered care receiver with Compassion Ghana, a non-governmental organisation affiliated a Baptist Church.

Prosecution said the convict also resided near the said Baptist church at Osu.

It said each time the victim attended her usual fellowship at the Compassion Ghana programme’s, Asamoah who knew of the plight of the victim, took advantage of her condition, lured her to the premises and had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Prosecution said on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00pm, lucked eluded Asamoah when he was arrested by a neighbour for having sexual intercourse with the victim in a room within church premises.

It said Asamoah was handed over to the Cantonments Police in Accra.

At the Police station, a medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the Police hospital for examination for treatment.

The medical report form was fully endorsed by a medical officer.

The Prosecution said in Asamoah’s investigation caution statement to the Police, he admitted the offence.