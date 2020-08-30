Dream Shapers Foundation (DSF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has sensitized two communities on World Health Organization and Ghana Health Service COVID-19 preventive safety protocols to help stop the spread of the disease.

The two communities are MaCarthy Kope in the Greater Accra Region, and Pupuni near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The Foundation demonstrated to Community members how to handle and wear nose masks, use of sanitizer, proper washing of hands with soap and water and the practice of social distancing in public places.

MaCarthy Kope and Pupuni are under-privileged communities, which lack social amenities.

The Foundation, in addition to the education, shared 1,000 nose masks and alcohol-based sanitizers to residents in the two communities.

Mr Richard Mawunyo Mensah, DSF Coordinator, said the donation was done by the two international partner organizations.

Mr Mensah, who is also the Coordinating Head of Master Peace, NGO, said the group was concerned with helping to meet the United Nationsâ€™ Sustainable Development Goals one to five by 2030.

He said members, made up of professionals, entrepreneurs and students, conducted feasibility studies in some communities across the country to help meet the health, educational, and wellbeing needs of the people.

Mr Louis Siada, the Head of the MaCarthy Kope Village, called on the government to provide the community with a school as the children had to walk nine kilometres daily for schooling in a neighbouring community.

The village also needs electricity and potable water, as it currently depends on a water source shared with animals.

Dademanste Angmortey Tettey appealed to government to provide Pupuni with potable water, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.