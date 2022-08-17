DStv Business revitalizes pubs and clubs as football season returns

SuperSport continues to deliver an unrivalled selection of football, and DStv is set to be the home of the top leagues in the world when the New Football Season kicks off on Friday 5, 2022.

Pubs, clubs and hotels can look forward to increased footfall beginning this Friday when the first whistle of the 2022/23 Premier League blows. Fans are eager to throng pubs and clubs having missed out on the last seasons camaraderie that watching football in a social setting brings to the experience of the game. All the big names of the premier league will pitch this weekend with the pick of Premier League matches being the trip by Manchester United redemption attempt against Liverpool.

The Premier League officially opened on the evening of Friday 5 August with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal in that one-sided game. Liverpool drew 2:2 against Fulham and Chelsea bibbed Everton by a lone goal. With so much soccer lined-up for the weekend, DStv Business customers can enjoy the convenience of reconnecting straight from their mobile money wallet and on the MyDStv App.

Real Madrid began as the La Liga favourites to retain their title following their 2: 0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt at the UEFA Super Cup. In Italy’s Serie A, AC Milan are still revelling in last season’s championship triumph, but arch-rivals Internazionale will be gunning for their title, as will the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma in what could be another thrilling race for the Scudetto.

The UEFA Champions League is unquestionably the gold standard for club football around the world and the big question is whether the ‘new money’ of Man City or Paris Saint-Germain can finally become kings of Europe, or will it be the established royalty of Real Madrid which triumphs yet again? And if all that is not exciting enough for the football fans, the sport’s most epic event will take place right in the middle of the season, as November and December bring the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a historic event which will see one nation crowned as the globe’s leading football light.

The expectation by football fanatics is to be to watch the games live and in HD, and DStv and SuperSport have already pulled all the stops to deliver the unprecedented coverage of the leagues the fans love. Rather than sport being a cost to a pub, it adds to the bottom line of the business as it keeps customers staying for longer and spending more money, passing time watching their favorite games. Sports fans and particularly football fans prefer to watch the games among friends meaning they will go out more during the season than they would in the absence of live games.

DStv Play package has it all lined-up for pub owners with the most affordable tailor-made package that offer pubs and clubs over 15 SuperSport channels with all the top leagues in football, UFC and WWE Action, Rugby, Cricket, Golf, Tennis and Motorsport to keep the customers entertained throughout the weekend.

For as little as Ghs 70 this new football season, connect your business to profits. To buy, pay or reconnect, dial 0302740566 or send an email to the address dstvbusinessghana@gh.miltichoice.com or tap into football’s greatest season via the DStv Business website.