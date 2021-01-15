The start of a new year calls for many things. We understand that for some, it’s a great time to invest in their children’s education and set new goals while others look for new ways to save and stretch their budget the best way they can.

This is why DStv is making sure that your year is off to a great start with an amazing deal sure to kick start your year in a great way and give you better value you’re your money.

From the 14 January to 31 March 2021, DStv customers will wipe away the January blues! Customers who pay for the next higher package and customers who reconnect on a higher package, will get a further booster to an even higher package on us. Swap January blues with a step up in entertainment get upgraded to a higher package at no additional cost.

‘At Multichoice, we believe in keeping customers at the heart of everything we do. As we start off the new year we would like to expose our customers to more content that is available on various packages. Through the Step Up campaign Multichoice will give customers a little something extra to get excited about this January’ says Cecil Sunkwa Mills, Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana.

Simply upgrade to the next package and DStv will give you a further boost to an even higher package at no extra cost to you.

Step Up allows existing DStv customers to see varied programming available across higher packages, at the price of a lower package, making great content more accessible to a wide group of customers. New customer are also not left out of this amazing benefits.

This Step-Up offer is open to both active and disconnected DStv Access, Family and Compact customers. For more information on this offer as well as other products and services, please visit: https://www.dstvafrica.com/

If you are an Access customer, Pay for DStv Family and Step Up to Compact

If you are an Family customer Pay for DStv Compact and Step Up to Compact Plus

If you are an Compact customer Pay for DStv Compact Plus and Step Up to DStv Premium