DStv Cuts Prices in South Africa for Streaming Bouquets, Showmax Pro

MultiChoice South Africa has taken an axe to its standalone streaming prices, meaning DStv streaming subscribers will now pay substantially less than those subscribing through the company’s traditional satellite options.

The reduced prices for the dishless/streaming offering are:

R699/month for DStv Premium, compared to R839/month for satellite

R469/month for Compact Plus, compared to R549/month for satellite

R369/month for Compact, compared to R429/month for satellite

R269 for DStv Family, compared to R309/month for satellite

R99/month for DStv Access, compared to R120/month for satellite

The price cuts are with immediate effect. The move comes after MultiChoice was criticised for launching standalone, so-called “dishless” services last year at the same price as its satellite products.

Showmax Pro price cut

At the same time, MultiChoice has slashed the price of Showmax Pro, cutting it by 22%, from R449 to R349/month, also with immediate effect. Showmax Pro includes live sports, including the upcoming Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The Showmax Pro Mobile plan remains available for R225/month.

Showmax Pro bundles the Showmax entertainment offering with live sport from SuperSport, live music and news channels. Football on offer includes the Premier League, DStv Premiership, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Nations League and the Fifa World Cup.

The updated price point for Showmax Pro is for South Africa only.

Fibre broadband, Streama box

Meanwhile, MultiChoice announced it will launch fibre broadband from 1 October through its DStv Internet division. Until now, the DStv Internet service provider has offered only fixed-4G/LTE services. MultiChoice didn’t immediately provide details about its fibre offerings.

The company also said its DStv Streama streaming set-top box is finally ready for launch. The product, which has been in development for two years, has built-in Wi-Fi, while the remote control has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Showmax and YouTube. The box supports 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos.