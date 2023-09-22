DStv presents the Viewer Choice Festival In October

October is going to be a cinematic feast like no other, as DStv rolls out the red carpet for it’s audiences with the upcoming Viewer’s Choice Movie Festival exclusively on M-Net Movies 4 (DStv channel 108).

This isn’t just another movie marathon; it’s the ultimate movie fan moment. Following a passionate campaign where customers voiced their movie choices, DStv is delivering an ensemble tailored to resonate with a wide range of viewers. From action-packed adventures to heart-warming tales, DStv has got it all, ensuring mom, dad, and the kids are in for a treat.

The Viewer’s Choice Movie Festival showcases DStv’s commitment to its community, highlighting the importance of viewer engagement and inviting all to stay connected and indulge in the magic of movies. Every film showcased from 8 October to 31 October is the result of viewer choices, carefully selected and curated just for the viewers.

And for those wondering about the line-up? Dive into the spine-chilling pursuits in Anaconda, experience the heart-thumping romance of The Bodyguard, feel the adrenaline with The Dark Knight and The Fast And The Furious, embark on the enchanting Harry Potter film series journey, relive the high school nostalgia with Mean Girls, and witness the intense drama of Training Day. There truly is something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on catching when your handpicked film will make its appearance. Stay in the loop by keeping a keen eye on our digital platforms for the latest schedules and exclusive insights.

This October, DStv promises to make every movie night a reflection of the audiences’ love of movies.