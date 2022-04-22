DTek wins Long-Standing Service award at maiden ATA

Leading systems integration specialist, Delbond Teknologies Limited (DTek) picked the Long-Standing Service Engagement award at the maiden Africa Technovate Awards held recently in Accra.

The Awards event, organised by the Africa Integrated Development Communications Consultancies (AIDEC), also saw some 14 other institutions and two individuals honoured for their outstanding contribution to the digital transformation of Africa.

DTek’s award was in recognition of long-standing commitment to building a knowledge-based technology company reputable for delivering hardware, software, networking, voice and security solutions.

The company was also rewarded for its track record in delivering quality and value-added integrated solutions using skilled professionals coupled with excellent after sales service and problem solving through which it has endeared itself to clients and customers.

Delbond Teknologies Limited (DTek) is an Information Communication Technology (ICT) systems Integrator, specializing in the delivery of innovative technology solutions to meet its clients fast changing business needs.

The company maintains a fundamental commitment to excellence, and that is apparent in everything they do.

“Our mission is to listen, understand and meet the needs of our clients by delivering quality, value-added integrated solutions,” the company said.

To achieve its differentiated position as a solutions provider, DTek has built a knowledge based company that provides best-of-breed technologies from across the spectrum of ICT, ranging from software, hardware, networking, voice and security, storage, service support etc.

As systems integrators, they specialize in putting together, component subsystems into a whole and, ensuring that, those subsystems interconnect and function seamlessly.

They then back it up with proactive, intelligent support services (planned maintenance/ break-and-fix) that ensures clients get high system availability, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) but at the same time guaranteeing a good return on critical IT investments.

DTek is a privately held firm. Established in 2004. Its reputation reflects the high quality of the talented team and the consultants it collaborate with. It boasts of high calibre, experienced employees with a combination of business and computer skills, which is demonstrated in the successful implementation of its solutions.

The company works in partnership with some of the best in the industry to deliver on its promise to clients. It array of specialist partners include Comsoft Solutions, Dell, Peplink, ESP Global Services, Square9 Softworks, HP (Hulert Packard), Zimbra, Apollo World Class Fire Solutions and BuCET AG among others.

It array of clientele include Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Civil Aviation Training Academy, Protea Hotels, Mohinani Group, Eagles, Izwe Loans, GIFEC (Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication), Berock Ventures, Panel Ghana, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Tropicana Airlines, University of Ghana, Hyperlink Network Systems, Plot Ghana and UNDP to name a few.

“At DTek, we foster a team spirit in handling client complaints, problems and solution development,” the company said.