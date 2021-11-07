DTI hosts MIT’s Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship Foundry Fellows

Ghana’s Design & Technology Institute (DTI) will, on Tuesday 9th November 2021, host the inaugural cohort of Legatum Foundry Fellows at its campus at Mempeasem, Accra, Ghana.

As Ghana’s first accredited private technical and vocational education and training (TVET) provider, the visit by the Foundry Fellows offers an opportunity to share ideas and explore potential collaboration between DTI and the Legatum Center at MIT, particularly in the areas of entrepreneurship and job creation.

The Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed the Foundry Fellowship in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation in alignment with the Foundation’s vision of a world where everyone has the opportunity to learn and prosper.

The Mastercard Foundation also has a 3-year partnership with DTI under the Young Africa Works Program to facilitate skills training, job preparedness and entrepreneurship development thereby creating 40,000 direct and indirect jobs in Ghana by May 2023.

The 13 Inaugural Legatum Foundry Fellows hail from eight countries including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa among others.

Fellows are all entrepreneurs who have started businesses in areas as diverse as healthcare, fintech, education and agribusiness.

During the visit to DTI, Fellows will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Prof Alex Dodoo, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority and Ms. Constance Swaniker, CEO of DTI.

Issues to be discussed during the high-level fireside chat include gaps in youth employability; scaling up of innovation in Africa; precision quality and the role of the private sector in creating jobs and wealth creation in Africa.

The group will also discuss and explore innovative approaches that may help Africa-based businesses become profitable, inclusive and sustainable.

This visit will surface areas of mutual interest to Foundry Fellows, DTI and the Legatum Center especially those relating to proof-of-concept studies on innovation and skills development in Africa.