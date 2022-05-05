Duapa Werkspace engages SMEs and Start-ups

The Duapa Werkspace, a nonprofit organisation, has hosted some Start-ups and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to opportunities the business environment offers.

The event dubbed the “Startup Takoradi Forum” created opportunities for all businesses particularly, startups to connect, collaborate, scale-up and learn from industry experts on how to access funds and increase market share.

The event encouraged startups and SMEs to build partnerships and grow their brand, and to promote and create strong brand visibilities for startups and SMEs within Takoradi by showcasing their products and services.

Madam Hilda Abambire, of SNV Ghana introduced the participants to the “Oye Programme”, which was an Incubation and Acceleration Programmes for Startups.

The participants were advised to minimize the use of products that could not be recycled because of their negative effects on the natural habitat and called on them to enter green business, circular economy, and promote sustainability.

Mr Benjamin Nii Addy, the Deputy Director of the Sekondi/Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry told participants not to hesitate to seek help and advice from the STCCI when setting up a business.

He informed them that there were support systems for Startups and so the need for the requisite preparation to meet the support mechanism.

Mr Isaac Afenu the business coach for OZE App enlightened participants on the need for effective bookkeeping and access to funding.

He also advised participants on the things to look out for in good bookkeeping and separating personal expenses from business expenses as well as maintaining a habit of regular documentation of transactions.

Madam Alice Darko, CEO of Cirilo Consult mentioned that approximately 20 per cent of new businesses failed in the first two years and called for an advisory board for the business and internal controls and policies.

She advised participants to stay innovative in their businesses to be above the competition and cautioned them to be investment-ready by ensuring good bookkeeping, good digital presence, marketing, and branding, among others.

The SMEs and Start-ups who became successful in their business pitching received financial rewards to boost their businesses.