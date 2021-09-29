Duapawecks engages key stakeholders on job creation through ICT

Duapawecks, a Technology inclined company has engaged key stakeholders in the Western Region on improving youth unemployment through the use of Information Communication and Technology tools.

The stakeholders, made of up the media, the NCCE, the National Youth Authority, Small businesses brainstormed on opportunities in the ICT sector and the need to create more awareness, education and information sharing and growing the interest of the youth in the technology space.

The stakeholder’s engagement on the theme: “Empowering Youth Employment through Mobile Application Development” was sponsored by the Ghana techlab project.

Mr. Micheal Asante Saforo, the Centre Manager of Duapawecks said the techspace offered lots of opportunities in terms of software Development to sell businesses and business ideas and encouraged the stakeholders to begin directing youth attention to the space.

He said the centre, as a skills development and entrepreneurial hub with partners like the Ghana Techlab had trained more than 20 youth, a programme that was on ongoing to grow the skills and interest of many youth in the subject area.

Mr Ralph Menz, an entrepreneur in the techspace noted how the area had provided many opportunities and economic growth.

Though initially with the desire to study mechanical engineering, his new found love-internet, camera and the general ICT space, he said had been a huge blessing.

Mr. Menz therefore entreated the stakeholders to help grow interest to make the Region a technological hub for the country.