The Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council in Ahafo Region has restricted night movements of children below 18 years with a fine to control promiscuity and curb teenage pregnancy in the area.

Any teenager who would be found roaming in Duayaw-Nkwanta Township around 2100 hours would be fined, Nana Yaa Achiaa, the ‘Mmabaawa Hemaa’, (queen of young girls) told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Duayaw-Nkwanta.

She expressed concern about the surging cases of teenage pregnancy impeding the growth and development of young girls in the area and attributed it to uncontrolled nightlife in the Duayaw-Nkwanta Township.

Nana Achiaa reminded parents it was their responsibility to ensure the proper upbringing of their children to make them an asset, but not liability in society, and advised them to control the night movement of particularly their girl-children.

She said Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency and Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection is a perfect role model and asked parents to motivate their girl-children to aspire to become even better than her.

Nana Achiaa called on the Department of Gender to intensify sex education in the local communities for young boys and girls to understand reproductive health issues, and protect themselves and commended the MP for her effort in advancing the development of the area.