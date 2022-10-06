Dubai hosts African celebrities, Kate Henshaw and Nedu Wazobia

Dubai, like always, has opened its doors to two African celebrities. This time the most visited destination will be hosting the delectable Nolywood Actress, inspirational speaker and politician, Kate Henshaw; and NeduWazobia, the entertainer, known for his skits and massive online following.

The duo will be in Dubai for a week and will be taken on a life changing tour of Dubai.

Similarly, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has invited key media figures from across Africa to experience Dubai, alongside the two African celebrities. Media were drawn from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, South Africa and Uganda.

The aim of this according to a statement made available to media platforms stated that, “is to showcase the reality of the Kate and Nedu experience and open a window on Dubai’s offerings to the whole of Africa, through the eyes of Africans.”

Kate Henshaw had this to say about the trip, “My last experience in Dubai was unforgettable. Every time I’m here I learn new things about myself and what I’m capable of doing. The last time I went skydiving. Stay tuned to find out what this visit has in store. I am so thrilled to be back here for another amazing Dubai experience.”

For NeduWazobia ‘DUBAI is one place I look forward to visiting every time! Like a kid that is so anxious to unwrap a box of gifts at Christmas, you never know what to expect. But you can be rest assured that the experience will be a thrilling one. On this trip, I look forward to another mind-blowing experience. I’m sure activities in the water parks will make me reminisce on my childhood. I can’t wait to bask in yet another amazing Dubai experience.’

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading commercial center, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy, and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in achieving its competitiveness vision to position the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the emirate’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators. Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle, and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Business events.