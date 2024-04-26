‘Dubai in Accra’ Set to thrill Ghanaians

In the heart of Accra, excitement buzzes as the city eagerly anticipates the grand spectacle known as “Dubai in Accra,” set to take place this Sunday 28th April 2024 at the prestigious Stanbic Heights, Icon House Airport.

Promising a captivating blend of Arabian allure and Ghanaian vibrancy, this event is poised to be an unforgettable celebration of culture, music, and luxury.

As the sun begins its descent on the horizon, guests will gather at the Snow Lounge of Stanbic Heights, nestled within the iconic Icon House Airport.

The event which is being powered by the dynamic vision of WatsUp Agency, in partnership with SkyMusic will leverage.

Sunset “Dubai in Accra” is set to redefine the standards of entertainment in the city, setting the stage for an unparalleled evening of revelry and glamour.

From noon till late into the night, attendees will be transported to a world where the opulence of Dubai meets the rhythm of Accra, creating an atmosphere charged with energy and excitement.

With the beats of Sky Music pulsating through the air and the dynamic visuals of WatsUp TV illuminating the venue, every moment of “Dubai in Accra” promises to be an immersive experience for all the senses.

From live performances by top artists to electrifying DJ sets, the entertainment lineup is tailor-made to keep guests enthralled from start to finish.

The event is proudly sponsored by Gilvado LTD, a leading name in luxury and innovation, whose commitment to excellence mirrors the spirit of the occasion.

For those eager to secure their place at this exclusive affair, tickets can be easily acquired by dialing the designated short code: *713*33*623#

For those seeking a more premium experience, table reservations are available by contacting the dedicated numbers: 050 771 7712 or 053 663 3004. With limited availability, early booking is highly recommended to avoid disappointment. “Dubai in Accra” transcends boundaries to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultural diversity that defines both cities.

From the intricate designs of Arabian architecture to the pulsating rhythms of Ghanaian music, guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a fusion of traditions, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Whether you’re a connoisseur of luxury, a music enthusiast, or simply seeking an unforgettable experience, Sunset “Dubai in Accra” invites you to be part of history in the making.

Come witness the magic unfold as two worlds collide in a celebration of unity, diversity, and the universal language of entertainment.

As the countdown begins to this extraordinary event, anticipation reaches a fever pitch, with “Dubai in Accra” poised to captivate hearts, ignite imaginations, and leave an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the city.

Get ready to embark on a journey like no other, where the spirit of Dubai meets the soul of Accra, in a spectacle that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.