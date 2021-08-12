Dubai Open for Business: Aster Hospitals Welcome Medical Travelers from Ghana as COVID-19 Challenges Resources of Ghana Hospitals and Public Healthcare System

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & ACCRA, Ghana–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private global healthcare service providers with 365 total healthcare facilities worldwide, including seven hospitals at its Dubai headquarters, is receiving medical value travelers from Ghana, a developing economy with an underfunded, underequipped and fragile public health system impacted by COVID-19. Aster hospitals in UAE have treated patients from 153 countries over the past 90 days, with UAE/Dubai enjoying the connectivity of Emirates Airlines from countries worldwide.

“At Aster, we are particularly sensitive to the healthcare issues surrounding COVID-19 and how they affect access to care in Ghana and many other nations,” Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, introducing its new MVT site, www.astermedicaltravel.ae. “We learned that many people in Ghana are not likely to renew their health insurance policies due to the fear of contracting the coronavirus when they visit health facilities.”

The non-attendance at hospitals will impact out-of-pocket payments for Ghana residents and the hospitals’ ability to generate sufficient internal funds to support their operations.

“Aster stands ready to provide high quality healthcare, transparent/bundled pricing and rapid access to affordable care,” she continues. “We are pleased to be able to offer medical travelers from Ghana an end-to-end integrated healthcare ecosystem spanning neonatology, cardiac, plastic, cosmetic and bariatric surgery, neurosurgery, women’s health and orthopedics.”

Dubai is an attractive health tourism destination, with the UAE’s position as the world’s most vaccinated country boosting visitors’ confidence. Two-thirds of the world’s population lives within an 8-hour flight from Dubai and 20 million visitors are expected at Expo 2020 Dubai between October 2021 and March 2022.

With 55+ specialties and subspecialties and an expansive telemedicine network for medical travelers to connect with their providers before and after procedures, Aster offers access to affordable treatment.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and India. Emphasizing clinical excellence, Aster maintains a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and 223+ pharmacies in seven countries, including India. www.asterdmhealthcare.com

