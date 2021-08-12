Dubai Open for Business: Aster Hospitals Welcome Medical Travelers from Nigeria as COVID-19 Challenges Resources of Nigerian Hospitals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & ABUJA, Nigeria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private global healthcare service providers with 365 total healthcare facilities worldwide, including seven hospitals at its Dubai headquarters, is receiving medical value travelers from Nigeria as Africa’s fragile health systems are at capacity, becoming a source of increased concern amid COVID-19 outbreaks and strained by healthcare delivery that is still poor and inadequate. Pre-COVID, India was Nigeria’s preferred Medical Value destination, with Dubai now offering a safe, attractive alternative health tourism option given the UAE’s position as the world’s most vaccinated country — further boosting visitors’ confidence.

“As tens of thousands of Nigerians travel abroad in search of the best treatment, many are finding affordable, high quality medical care at Aster hospitals,” says Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, introducing its new medical value travel (MVT) website, www.astermedicaltravel.ae. “Aster hospitals in UAE have treated patients from 153 countries over the past 90 days, with UAE/Dubai enjoying the connectivity of Emirates Airlines from countries worldwide.”

Dubai is a global medical hub and positioned as a MVT leader, ranked #6 out of 46 in the Medical Tourism Index 2020-2021 amid expectations to attract 500,000 medical tourists this year.

“Aster’s Dubai hospitals are equipped, staffed and ready to provide rapid access to high quality healthcare and transparent/bundled pricing,” she continues. “We offer medical travelers from Nigeria an end-to-end integrated healthcare ecosystem spanning neonatology, cardiac, plastic, cosmetic and bariatric surgery, neurosurgery, women’s health and orthopedics.”

Two-thirds of the world’s population lives within an 8-hour flight from Dubai and 20 million visitors are expected at Expo 2020 Dubai between October 2021 and March 2022.

With 55+ specialties and subspecialties and an expansive telemedicine network for medical travelers to connect with their providers before and after procedures, Aster is improving access to affordable treatment.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and India. Emphasizing clinical excellence, Aster maintains a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and 223+ pharmacies in seven countries, including India. www.asterdmhealthcare.com

