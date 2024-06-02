Dubois Secures Interim IBF Title, Wilder Falls, Queensberry Prevails

In a night filled with electrifying boxing action in Saudi Arabia, Daniel Dubois emerged victorious by securing the interim IBF heavyweight title with a remarkable eighth-round stoppage of Filip Hrgovic.

Dubois’ triumph not only positions him as a potential challenger for Anthony Joshua but also seals a notable victory for Frank Warren’s Queensberry in the unprecedented five versus five team event against Matchroom.

Dubois, now the mandatory challenger for the IBF world heavyweight title, expressed his eagerness to face Joshua, with the latter observing the match ringside.

Meanwhile, in the main event, former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder suffered a fifth-round stoppage loss to Zhilei Zhang, potentially signaling a significant setback in Wilder’s career.

Queensberry fighters, including Willy Hutchinson, captain Hamzah Sheeraz, and featherweight Nick Ball, contributed to Warren’s team victory with impressive wins before Dubois sealed the deal.

The event showcased the enduring rivalry between Warren’s Queensberry and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, dating back to the 1980s. However, the promoters set aside their differences to collaborate on the unique team event, hinting at a potentially transformative future for boxing.

With Warren’s Queensberry emerging triumphant and plans for more team events on the horizon, the night concluded with a symbolic handshake between Warren and Hearn, marking a significant milestone in the world of boxing promotion.