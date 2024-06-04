Dubois vs. Joshua Analysis and Wilder’s Future

In an exclusive interview with bettingsites.co.uk, Olympic gold medallist Audley Harrison shared insights into the world of heavyweight boxing, offering advice to Daniel Dubois and commenting on Deontay Wilder’s future.

Dubois’ Potential Clash with Joshua

Harrison, known for his technical prowess, highlighted areas for improvement in Dubois’ technique ahead of a potential showdown with Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September. He emphasized the need for a strong finishing strategy, suggesting adjustments to enhance Dubois’ defensive capabilities.

Technical Adjustments for Dubois

Reflecting on Dubois’ recent victory over Filip Hrgovic, Harrison noted the young boxer’s resilience but warned of the challenges against Joshua. He stressed the importance of keeping hands higher and shoulders looser to evade quick punches, crucial for survival in the ring against a seasoned fighter like Joshua.

Wilder’s Retirement

Regarding Deontay Wilder’s recent loss to Zhilei Zhang, Harrison expressed his belief that Wilder should retire from boxing. Acknowledging Wilder’s achievements as an Olympic Bronze Medalist and former World Champion, Harrison commended Wilder for his impact on the sport but emphasized that there’s nothing left for him to prove.

Audley Harrison’s insights offer a compelling perspective on the current landscape of heavyweight boxing, highlighting the technical nuances and strategic considerations that could shape the future of these fighters’ careers.