Due Process Must Prevail in Ofori-Atta Case, Says MP Nyindam

Matthew Nyindam, the Member of Parliament for Kpandai and a member of the New Patriotic Party, has called for strict adherence to due process in the case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on Joy Prime as monitored by MyNewsGH, Nyindam stressed that while holding individuals accountable is essential, legal procedures must be respected to ensure fairness.

Nyindam questioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s decision to declare Ofori-Atta a fugitive, especially given that the former minister had informed authorities that he was abroad on medical grounds. “If the OSP knows where Ken Ofori-Atta is, does he have the right to declare him wanted? When do we say someone is wanted? In our country, such labels are reserved for those who jump bail or evade arrest,” he remarked, implying that the current approach might be premature.

He further argued that the OSP could advance legal proceedings without the physical presence of Ofori-Atta. “Does the law stop the OSP from proceeding without his input? If he is unavailable, it should not prevent the preparation of a docket or taking the matter to court,” Nyindam added.

The MP also expressed concern over reports of a raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence, a move which the OSP has dismissed as staged. “So, who is behind this? Is there another body investigating him outside the OSP?” Nyindam questioned, suggesting that such actions risk undermining public trust in the legal process.

While Nyindam reiterated his firm stance against corruption and supported rigorous investigations, he warned against the perils of media sensationalism. “Trials are not done in the media. Public opinion may be strong, but it is no substitute for the rule of law,” he stated. According to Nyindam, anyone found guilty of wrongdoing must face consequences, but the process must be conducted in a manner that upholds constitutional principles.

Dismissing any notion of a personal vendetta by the OSP, he noted, “I don’t know the OSP personally, but he was appointed by the same government to fight corruption. We support his work, but it must be executed fairly.”

Nyindam concluded by underscoring the importance of learning from past mistakes. “If we say we are resetting the country, then we must do things differently in ways that benefit the people,” he asserted, calling for a balanced approach that protects both the integrity of the legal process and the rights of individuals.