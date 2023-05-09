Duffuor demands postponement of NDC primaries

A flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is complaining of some discrepancies in the party’s voter register ahead of Saturday’s primaries and hence, calling on the National Executive of the party to postpone the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for this weekend, May 13, 2023.

In a letter to the General Secretary of the NDC, Dr Duffuor’s campaign team says the call is based on the incomplete and inaccurate delegates register expected to be used for the elections.

The Head of research and strategy of the Duffuor campaign, Kofi Kukubor who authored the letter, says the postponement will give ample time for the register to be cleaned and an opportunity for a free and fair election.