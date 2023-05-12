Duffuor withdraws injunction as court throws out suit

An Accra High Court has today, Friday, May 12, struck out Dr Kwabena Duffour’s injunction application against the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

It followed an application by his lawyers to have the case withdrawn.

The request was made in court earlier in the day when the case was called for hearing.

There was no opposition from NDC’s legal team and that of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Dr Duffuor’s campaign team had alleged it has not been furnished with an accurate list of persons who are supposed to participate in the May 13, Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

He, therefore, wanted the court to put the elections on hold and have the party engage candidates on a road map toward drawing up an accurate list of voters.

The NDC however contended that it has so far rectified most of the errors that have been identified by Dr. Duffuor’s team.

Lawyers for NDC thus urged the High Court to dismiss the application.

They insisted that the suit as filed was frivolous and incompetent.

They also described the case as one not grounded in law.

“We submit that the plaintiff’s suit is incompetent and therefore ought to be dismissed in limine. Again, the plaintiff has not been able to demonstrate on the face of his pleadings and affidavit that it is just or convenient for the Honourable Court to grant the injunction that he seeks.”