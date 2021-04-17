Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will be buried Saturday afternoon after a family service at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The funeral of the late husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will be attended by 30 people including members of the royal family.

Millions across the world are expected to watch the “intimate service” via media due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prince Philip died at age 99 on April 9, in Windsor Castle.

He was the nation’s longest-serving consort and had been married to the Queen for 73 years.

The Duke’s children will walk behind his hearse during the procession.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had faced “some very difficult” decisions in selecting the mourners from the 800-strong congregation originally planned, and she wanted all branches of her husband’s family to be represented.

Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was quoted by the BBC as saying: “She’s the Queen, she will behave with the extraordinary dignity and extraordinary courage that she always does.”

“And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years. I think that must be a very, very profound thing… in anybody’s life.”