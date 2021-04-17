File photo taken on June 17, 2017 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip returning to the Buckingham Palace in London, Britain. Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced Friday. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will be buried Saturday afternoon after a family service at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The funeral of the late husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will be attended by 30 people including members of the royal family.

Millions across the world are expected to watch the “intimate service” via media due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prince Philip died at age 99 on April 9, in Windsor Castle.

He was the nation’s longest-serving consort and had been married to the Queen for 73 years.

The Duke’s children will walk behind his hearse during the procession.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had faced “some very difficult” decisions in selecting the mourners from the 800-strong congregation originally planned, and she wanted all branches of her husband’s family to be represented.

Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was quoted by the BBC as saying: “She’s the Queen, she will behave with the extraordinary dignity and extraordinary courage that she always does.”

“And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years. I think that must be a very, very profound thing… in anybody’s life.”

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleOkorase residents cry over acute water shortage
Next articleInclusive education must be a shared responsibility – Mrs Twum-Ampofo
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here