The mortal remains of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was on Saturday interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in London.

Before the coffin was lowered into the vault, the Dean said: “Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul.”

The BBC said his coffin was placed on a catafalque on a marble slab in the Quire and lowered into the vault by electric motor.

The funeral service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The coffin arrived a little earlier at the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the start of the service.

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 99.