Dumelo Brings Campus Joy with Free Photoshoot for Freshmen

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo has brightened the start of the academic year for new University of Ghana students by organizing a free photoshoot and make-up session during their matriculation ceremony.

The event, held over the weekend, provided Level 100 students with an opportunity to feel confident and celebrated as they began their university journey.

Local make-up artists showcased their talent, offering their services to the eager students while Dumelo mingled with the newcomers. The MP used the occasion not only to share his vision for supporting his constituents but also to connect with the youth in a meaningful way—a gesture that speaks volumes in today’s competitive political landscape.

Dumelo, who recently won his first term in the 2024 parliamentary elections after previous setbacks in 2016 and 2020, has made significant efforts to engage directly with the University of Ghana community. His vigorous campaigning on campus resonated with the student body, and this event is a clear extension of that commitment.

This initiative is more than just a fun day out; it is a reminder that political leaders can play an active role in fostering community spirit and supporting the next generation. As the students prepare for a challenging but exciting academic year, Dumelo’s gesture adds a personal touch that may well influence their overall university experience.