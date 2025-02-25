Dumelo Denies Catholic Secret Society Ties Amid Scrutiny of Faith and Public Role

Deputy Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo firmly distanced himself from Catholic-affiliated secret societies during his parliamentary vetting on Tuesday, emphasizing his personal faith while sidestepping potential controversies over hidden allegiances.

The actor-turned-politician, clutching a rosary as he faced lawmakers, declared himself a devout Catholic but insisted he had “no idea” about the workings of fraternal orders linked to the church.

“I don’t belong to any society in the Catholic Church,” Dumelo stated in response to pointed questioning by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who probed whether the nominee had ties to groups like the Knights of Marshall or Freemasonry—organizations known to blend religious devotion with private rituals. While acknowledging awareness of such societies, the Ayawaso West-Wuogon MP claimed ignorance of their activities, adding, “I’m familiar with them but not familiar with their dealings.”

The exchange underscored lingering suspicions in Ghana’s political sphere about the influence of quasi-religious networks on governance. Groups like the Knights of Marshall and Knights of St. John, though officially dedicated to charity and spiritual growth, have long faced scrutiny over their opaque membership criteria and perceived elitism. Dumelo’s denial, delivered with theatrical flair given his rosary-toting appearance, aimed to preempt claims of divided loyalties as he prepares to oversee a critical agricultural portfolio.

Critics argue such lines of questioning risk conflating personal faith with state duty, yet defenders insist transparency around secretive affiliations is vital for public trust. “When a nominee brandishes religious symbols, it’s fair to ask whether undisclosed memberships could shape policy decisions,” argued governance analyst Kweku Asare. Dumelo’s supporters, however, dismissed the inquiry as a distraction from substantive issues like food security, a key challenge for his ministry.

The vetting also highlighted broader tensions over religion’s role in Ghana’s politics, where public figures often leverage faith for credibility while avoiding scrutiny of its institutional trappings. For now, Dumelo’s disavowal appears to have satisfied lawmakers—but as he transitions from soap operas to policymaking, the episode serves as a reminder that in Ghana’s political theater, even the rosary can become a prop in the drama of public perception.