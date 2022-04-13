Dumsor Is Back, Admit It – NDC’s Eric Adjei To Government

Eric Adjei, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Director of Communications for the Bono Region, has urged the government to be truthful to Ghanaians and admit that the country has returned to the days of erratic power outages popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

He revealed that, the recent power outages are a reflection of the financial troubles facing the energy sector due to the government’s mismanagement of the sector.

“Last night I didn’t sleep home I have been without light for the past few weeks and is sad the Akufo-Addo led government have failed to find a solutions to this problem, during Former President Mahama’s era the a lot of Ghanaians chastised him for the erratic power supply which was not his fault,” Eric Adjei exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenkasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9FM.

According to him, Akufo-Addo government’s ineptitude and its mismanagement of the energy sector” has led the country back to dumsor.

Eric Adjei called on government to release a load shedding timetable following the recent power outages across the country.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako